Arsenal ready for summer overhaul that puts 5 players at risk of being sold - Reports

Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a summer overhaul at Arsenal, which would put the future of five players at the club in doubt.

Arsenal are currently in a rebuilding stage and Mikel Arteta would like to put his stamp on the side by bringing in players that suit his system. This would mean some players on the squad getting the axe in the summer.

Mikel Arteta addressed the media after Arsenal's defeat against Burnley earlier this month and the Arsenal manager outlined his plans for the summer transfer window:

"We are planning everything for the summer, the same with the board. We are very clear on how we want to do it. We still have quite a lot of things to do, but we will get to the point, hopefully, where it's just ticking off a few things and the stability is there, because you need that as well to be consistent and be competitive.

Arsenal currently find themselves languishing in 9th on the Premier League table, six points off the top 6. The Gunners also take on Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

🗣 Mikel Arteta on the Olympiacos game: "Not acceptable. Our demands internally and individually have to be much higher than that. We cannot just accept losing a game. We are qualified, we are happy. But we know if we continue to do that we will be in trouble."#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ftxeJ5r0MJ — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) March 19, 2021

Five players to be shown the door at Arsenal

David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette could be leaving Arsenal in the summer

According to Mirror Sport, there are 5 players in Arsenal's current squad who are at risk of being sold in the summer as they do not fit Mikel Arteta's plans going forward. Those five players are David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Mohammed Elneny, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

David Luiz is reaching the twilight of his career, and even though the Brazilian has been a stalwart at the back for Arsenal this season, the Gunners may want to give younger players a chance, especially with William Saliba coming back from loan.

Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette have long been linked with moves away from Arsenal. Bellerin has been very public with his desire to move back to his boyhood club Barcelona. Lacazette, on the other hand, has been pursued by clubs such as Juventus and Inter Milan in the past and his tenure at Arsenal could be coming to an end.

Mohammed Elneny has a year left on his current deal with the Gunners and it doesn't look like he will be displacing Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka from Arsenal's midfield any time soon.

Meanwhile, even though Eddie Nketiah has shown promise, the young striker does not fit Arsenal's timeline, especially as Mikel Arteta has made it clear that his intention is to convert Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli into an out-and-out striker.

