Arsenal release statement in support of Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after controversial 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Arsenal have released a statement and announced their full support for their manager Mikel Arteta. They are also working with Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer, to improve the officiating standards.

The Gunners state that they are disappointed with the VAR ruling during their loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4. The statement added that they are proud of their players and thanked the fans for their supporters, but deem the decisions by officials 'unacceptable'.

The statement read:

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening. We'd also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James' Park."

It continued:

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies."

"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."

Anthony Gordon scored the lone goal of the game in the 64th minute that saw VAR check for various issues. They checked for the ball going out of play, a foul on Gabriel Magalhaes, and offside for the Newcastle United star but the goal eventually stood.

Mikel Arteta furious after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta was furious in the press conference after the loss to Newcastle United on Saturday. The Arsenal manager said that it was a disgrace to give the goal and added that the officiating in the league was nowhere near the level it should be.

He went on a rant after the game at St James' Park and was quick to call the decisions by the officials 'embarrassing', saying via The Guardian:

"Embarrassing, it's an absolute disgrace, that's what it is: a disgrace. There's so much at stake, we've put in so many hours to compete at the highest level and you cannot imagine the amount of messages we've had saying this cannot continue. It's embarrassing."

Arteta continued:

"It's not acceptable, there's too much at stake. I don't want to be in the hands of these people. I have been in this country more than 20 years and [the officiating] is nowhere near the level of the best league in the world. I feel sick to be part of this. I feel sick."

The defeat was Arsenal's first of the season and that has left them sitting third in the Premier League table. The Gunners could slip to fourth if Liverpool win their match against Luton Town, while even a goal-scoring draw would be enough for Jurgen Klopp's side.