Arsenal restart talks with 25-year-old Brazilian international: Reports

Arsenal have made progress with their squad revamp this summer and are now set to make a few more additions to their team in the coming weeks. According to a report published by TMW, the Gunners have resumed negotiations for Juventus midfielder Arthur and could potentially secure his signature this month.

Mikel Arteta has been impressive as the club's manager so far and will look to restore their status as a formidable force in the Premier League. Arsenal have flattered to deceive in recent years and will need to work on their squad depth ahead of the new season.

Juve board have not opened talks with Chelsea for Loftus Cheek as potential Arthur replacement, as of now. There's still nothing agreed for Arthur Melo deal. Next week will be key - Arsenal have decided to push again with Juventus, loan move not approved yet by Allegri

The Gunners are currently in the market for a box-to-box midfielder and have set their sights on former Barcelona star Arthur. The 25-year-old midfield metronome currently plies his trade with Juventus and could be open to a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal have already made a few important signings this summer and will be intent on returning to the UEFA Champions League. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Gunners may well go into the new season with an air of well-placed confidence and a top-four finish in their sights.

Arsenal emerge as possible destination and Juventus decide to part ways with Arthur

Arthur has not met expectations so far at Juventus

Arthur joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Gremio and was impressive in his first few months at the club. The midfielder was unable to meet expectations at the club, however, and was involved in a controversial swap with Juventus star Miralem Pjanic in 2020.

The Bianconeri paid in excess of €72 million for Arthur and brought him in as a direct replacement for Miralem Pjanic. The Brazilian was a regular starter under Andrea Pirlo in the Serie A but was ineffective in his role as the team's midfield enforcer. Arthur made 31 appearances for Juventus last season and managed to bag only one assist from his deep-lying midfield position.

Arthur has now found himself on the fringes of the Juventus squad under Massimiliano Allegri. The 25-year-old midfielder has several years ahead of him in the European top-flight and is unlikely to accept a role on the sidelines at Juventus.

Arsenal need a few reinforcements in their midfield and will be intent on signing a seasoned midfielder. The Gunners have spent a fair share of their transfer budget on Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira and could view Arthur as a viable option this summer.

