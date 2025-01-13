Arsenal rethink transfer pursuit of 26-year-old striker wanted by Barcelona and Manchester United: Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly desperate to sign Manchester United and Barcelona target Viktor Gyokeres. However, they're not ready to spend £80 million in the winter transfer window for the Swedish forward and will wait for summer, according to a report in the Independent via Fichajes.net.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 3-5 penalty loss against Ruben Amorim's United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 12. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are already injured, and Gabriel Jesus also sustained an injury during Arsenal's FA Cup clash against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has failed to perform consistently for Mikel Arteta's side. Havertz has played 27 matches this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists across all competitions. As a result, the Gunners are keen to sign a new attacker this winter.

They have shortlisted a few attackers but their interest in the Swedish forward is growing. However, the Gunners are unconvinced about spending £80 million for Viktor Gyokeres this month. As per the aforementioned report, they will wait for the summer transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres has been in stellar form since joining Sporting from Coventry in July 2023. He has made 80 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese giants, scoring 75 goals and 21 assists.

Gyokeres has scored 32 goals this season, more than Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. In addition to that Gunners, Manchester United and Barcelona are also huge admirers of the Swedish forward, who's in contract with Sporting until the summer of 2028.

Arsenal receive bids for 24-year-old defender in winter transfer window: Reports

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Arsenal are reportedly receiving bids from multiple European clubs for Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window, as per TuttoMercatoWeb via GiveMeSport. The likes of Serie A sides such as Napoli and Fiorentina are keen to sign the Polish defender this month.

He joined the north London outfit from Spezia in January 2023 and has made 52 appearances across competitions. His contract with the Gunners will expire in the summer of 2028.

Jakub Kiwior has played 14 matches this season, providing two assists and helping the side keep five clean sheets. However, he has started only six of those matches and game time has not come freely for the centre-back. Nevertheless, the Gunners are unwilling to sell the 24-year-old defender in the winter transfer window.

