Arsenal's Mikel Arteta responds to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims regarding Gunners' injury issues

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently reacted to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking about the Gunners' injury issues.

While addressing his team's fitness problems, Ten Hag pointed out that the Gunners have had almost their entire squad available this season, unlike the Red Devils. Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think until now we’ve only had one game where the whole squad was available. We had only one game like that. That was the only time. When you see all season we have had some setbacks, every time we’ve dealt with it. We have to deal with it well, but Arsenal, almost all the time their squad is totally available."

Ten Hag said so ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg clash against Real Betis, which they won 1-0.

Arteta was recently quizzed about the comments from the Dutchman. He pointed out that the Gunners, in fact, have had to deal with their fair share of injury issues this season:

"We’ve been carrying injuries throughout the season, We had Emile (Smith Rowe) out for four months, Gabriel Jesus out for four months, Alex (Zinchenko) for two and half months, Thomas (Partey) for a month and a half, Eddie (Nketiah) for a month and a half."

The Gunners suffered two fresh injury blows during their Europa League showdown against Sporting CP in midweek. Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba had to be replaced inside 20 minutes in the Round of 16 second leg clash at the Emirates. The Gunners lost on penalties to bow out of Europe for the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta bemoans Sporting CP defeat

Arsenal got eliminated from the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 following a penalty shootout loss to Sporting CP.

After the second leg ended 1-1 (3-3 on aggregate), Gabriel Martinelli saw his shot saved in the ensuing penalty shootout. Sporting converted their fifth effort to eliminate the Gunners. Speaking about the defeat, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

"A huge blow. We really wanted to go through and fight in the competition and go for it. Today, we tried for 120 minutes and the penalties, and it wasn’t enough. First of all, congratulations to Sporting CP for going through."

While the European exit is a disappointment, the Gunners can now solely focus on their Premier League title charge.

Arsenal are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with 11 games to go. A win against Crystal Palace at home on Sunday (March 19) will take them eight clear of City heading into the international break.

