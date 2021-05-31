Arsenal look set to lose out on Sporting Lisbon striker due to lack of European football - Reports

Arsenal could lose out on one of their main transfer targets, Tiago Tomas, owing to their final league position. According to the Sun, the transfer is "hanging by a thread" after the Gunners failed to qualify for European football next season. They were knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals, and finished 8th in the league standings.

According to Record, #Arsenal have enquired about Sporting Lisbon’s 18-year-old striker Tiago Tomas. He has a €60m buyout clause in his contract. pic.twitter.com/oObuiWqGRD — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) May 28, 2021

Being a promising young player, it is no surprise that Tiago Tomas wants to be playing European football next season. It's a big stage that can truly put players together and it puts them on a pedestal to play among the best of the best. Such exposure is crucial for the progression of Tomas' career.

Arsenal need to rethink their transfer strategy

With attackers such as Willian expected to leave Arsenal this summer, it is pivotal they bring in replacements. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not getting any younger and Alexandre Lacazette's future has been in doubt for a considerable amount of time.

ARSENAL’S move for Sporting Lisbon striker Tiago Tomas hangs in the balance after failing to qualify for Europe.(the sun) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) May 30, 2021

Sporting are in a very good position and they have no reason to be selling their best players. They want to push for more next season with the squad's morale at an all-time high. Tomas must be wary of any moves he makes that may impact his future. Sporting is his home so it would take a lot of pulling factors for him to leave. Unfortunately, it is the pull factor which Arsenal lack with no European football.

However, there are still players out there that Arsenal could look to sign. Emi Buendia from newly promoted Norwich seems like an amazing option. He provided an option in attack and put in a decent all-round performance in midfield for the Canaries. Arsenal mustn't give up on their summer pursuits, but they will need to be more rational in choosing their transfer targets. While fans shouldn't expect too much in the transfer window either, little progress is still progressing.