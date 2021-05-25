Arsenal star eyes move to Chelsea this summer - Reports

Arsenal winger Willian is reportedly eyeing a return to Chelsea this summer. The Brazilian left Chelsea to join Arsenal on a free transfer last summer after his contract with the Blues expired.

According to Sky Sports, Willian is keen to end his time at the Emirates after just one season. The Brazilian signed a three-year contract with Arsenal last summer but is reportedly unhappy at the club.

Willian joined Chelsea from Russian club Anzhi in the summer of 2013. During his seven seasons with the Blues, Willian scored 63 goals in 339 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and the Europa League. He was also awarded the Chelsea Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season and Chelsea's Players' Player of the Year award for the 2015-16, and 2017-18 seasons.

However, Willian decided against extending his deal with Chelsea at the end of last season and joined Arsenal. After a promising start to life at the north London club, he has struggled to replicate the form he showed during his time with Chelsea.

The 32-year-old eventually fell down the pecking order under Mikle Arteta behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smithe Rowe.

Willian made just 25 Premier League appearances for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season and managed to find the back of the net only once.

The former Chelsea midfielder is reportedly eyeing a move back to Stamford Bridge this summer. Arsenal are rumored to be open to parting ways with Willian in order to cut their losses and reduce their wage bill.

Willian is set to leave Arsenal this summer and is keen on a return to #Chelsea.



[via @SkySportsNews] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 25, 2021

Willian unlikely to join Chelsea but has received interest from the MLS

Arsenal v Villareal CF - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg Two

Chelsea are currently heading in the right direction under Thomas Tuchel and have a number of options in midfield at their disposal. The Blues are unlikely to make a move for the Brazilian this summer.

Willian may have played his last game for Arsenal – with the Brazilian winger understood to be keen on a return to Stamford Bridge. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 25, 2021

Willian has, however, received interest from a number of European clubs and the MLS in recent months.