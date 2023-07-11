"Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal" - Former Chelsea star believes Mikel Arteta can get to best out of new signing

Former Chelsea forward Pat Nevin believes Kai Havertz could become one of the greatest players of his generation at Arsenal. The retired Scottish winger lavished praise on the German attacker, insisting the Gunners had gotten the better end of the deal.

Nevin told OLBG (as quoted by Metro):

"I think Havertz could still be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward at Chelsea and that is not his strongest position. Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game."

He added:

"Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz. I’m really confident that Mikel Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well. Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Granit Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade."

Nevin further stated:

"Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him. Arsenal have got a great player. While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz."

The Gunners have secured the Chelsea attacker's services for £65 million as they look to continue their Premier League title push during the 2023–24 campaign.

The German forward spent three years at Stamford Bridge and registered 139 appearances across all competitions for the West London outfit.

He also played a crucial role in the Blues' UEFA Champions League victory in 2021, scoring the match-winner in the final against Manchester City.

"A big thank you for all your support" - Chelsea star Kai Havertz sends farewell to supporters following Arsenal move

While the German forward had a mixed spell at the West London outfit, Havertz admitted that he leaves the club with a heavy heart while reminiscing about the European triumph he facilitated.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star said (via 90min):

"This isn't my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way. I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans. A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together!"

He added:

"Every second of my time at Chelsea, I identified with what it means to represent the club on and off the pitch and I hope that everyone remembers me for this. The club will be forever in my heart and I made friends for life. It was an honour to be part of Chelsea history."

Apart from the Champions League victory, Havertz also played an important role in the Blues' FIFA Club World Cup win and UEFA Super Cup win in 2022.

It remains to be seen whether the Arsenal forward can live up to Nevin's expectations at the North London outfit.

