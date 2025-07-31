"Arsenal have to sell him", "I am done with this dude" - Fans disappointed with Gunners star for showing in 1-0 loss to Tottenham

Arsenal fans on X want Gabriel Martinelli to be sold after he performed poorly during their 1-0 loss against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The two sides faced each other in a pre-season friendly at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Thursday, July 31.After securing wins in their friendlies against AC Milan (1-0) and Newcastle United (3-2), the Gunners were aiming to make it three wins on the bounce this summer. However, Thomas Frank's Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 45th minute after Pape Sarr took full advantage of David Raya being off his line. The former struck the ball from more than 35 yards out, finding the back of the net and helping his side secure the win.Gabriel Martinelli started the game at left wing, playing the first 68 minutes. However, the Brazilian failed to make much of an impact, creating zero chances, and landing no shots on target from his single attempt. Moreover, the 24-year-old lost all four of his duels and was unable to complete a single dribble or an accurate cross.One Arsenal fan posted:&quot;Arsenal have to sell Martinelli, I am done with this dude. Nelson is way better than him&quot;Another fan tweeted:&quot;Martinelli is basically living off that one Season. Being able to track back is his biggest defence. Something every winger does normally. Total dissapointment&quot;Other fans reacted below:&quot;Why are you keep Martinelli? Sell him pls,&quot; one fan requested&quot;Exactly...I said better sell Martinelli,&quot; another added&quot;My boy Martinelli is done, I'm afraid. He and the club would've fared better with him as a CF. I'll always remember the moments fondly, especially the wrongly disallowed goal at Old Trafford,&quot; one fan lamented&quot;Martinelli won’t improve us o. Know this and know peace..thank God for timber but what happens when he gets injured like we saw last season. Ben white is washed up o…. There’s still time for changes now,&quot; another chimed inHow did Arsenal fare during their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur?Despite summer signing Viktor Gyokeres making his debut for Arsenal, the Gunners struggled up front as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. They will next face Villarreal in a friendly on Wednesday, August 6.Mikel Arteta and Co. had more possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 354 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent. Meanwhile, Spurs had 44 percent possession and completed 282 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.Arsenal landed 16 shots in total, with just one being on target. In comparison, Tottenham mustered six shots in total, with one being on target, hitting the woodwork twice.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 31, 2025, at 7:35 PM IST. They are subject to change.