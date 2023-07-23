Arsenal could sell superstar forward who signed new contract to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are looking to offload Gabriel Martinelli in order to procure funds for Kylian Mbappe. Martinelli signed a contract extension earlier this year, which will see him in north London until 2027.

The Brazil international has established himself as a certain starter in Mikel Arteta's side. He started 34 league games for the Gunners last term, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists. This marked his best season at the Emirates since joining in 2019.

So far, Martinelli has made 130 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 33 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions. He also won the FA Cup with the club in 2020.

According to the aforementioned report, the north London outfit are eyeing an ambitious move for Mbappe and are open to selling Martinelli in order to secure funds. However, any potential transfer for the 2018 World Cup winner can only take place in January next year.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire in the summer of 2024. The 24-year-old forward has also clarified that he does not wish to extend his agreement at Parc des Princes (via The Telegraph).

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in securing the services of the player (via 90min). Regardless of the rumours, Mbappe has reportedly communicated to PSG that he wishes to see out his current contract in Paris (via Fabrizio Romano).

Should he choose to do so, the Parisian outfit will lose their star man for free next summer.

Pundit claims Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli to be threatening in different role

Martinelli in action

In 2022, former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor tipped Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli to thrive in the number nine position.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the Gunners were struggling for goals with striker Alexandre Lacazette struggling for form. The France international managed four Premier League goals in 30 appearances.

Addressing the problem, Agbonlahor said (via Just Arsenal):

"He looks like that sort of number nine who will drift out wide from the centre and make runs behind defenders and be a menace."

Despite the pundit wishing to see the 22-year-old winger in a central position, such an occasion has barely arisen.

The Gunners also brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, which has ensured Martinelli would play down the flanks.