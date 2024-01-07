Arsenal set asking price for Eddie Nketiah amid Crystal Palace interest - Reports

Arsenal have set a price tag of £30 million for Eddie Nketiah should he leave the club this window, according to the Daily Star.

The England international has been linked with an exit this January, attracting major interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are reportedly keen on securing his services.

Nketiah has struggled to cement a regular spot in Mikel Arteta's starting XI, although he has contributed substantially to the team. During the 2022-23 campaign, the English forward stepped up in Gabriel Jesus' absence due to injury.

Nketiah scored nine goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances across competitions last season. While he has registered 19 Premier League appearances this term, recording five goals and three assists, the 24-year-old striker came off the bench in nine of them.

However, Nketiah's departure from the Emirates will be sanctioned only if the north London outfit can find a replacement.

The Gunners are currently eyeing reinforcements in the striker department this winter, with Brentford's Ivan Toney and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke on their radar.

Arsenal do value Nketiah and remain convinced of his abilities, so any potential transfer would likely include a sell-on clause (a clause stipulating that the selling club earns a percentage of any subsequent transfer).

The striker's current contract at the club is set to expire only in 2027.

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 Arsenal stars ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber's fitness. The Ghana international has missed substantial portions of the 2023-24 campaign so far.

He was initially sidelined in September due to a groin injury and subsequently picked up a hamstring injury in November. Partey has missed 18 games for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal secured Timber's services from Ajax last summer for nearly £40 million. The Dutch defender registered just 50 minutes of Premier League action before suffering a ligament tear in his knee during the opening weekend.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup clash against Liverpool later today (January 7), Arteta said about Partey missing AFCON (via the club's official website):

"It was about common sense. He has a long-term injury and he really wanted to push his rehab. He really wanted to be with the national team but he is still far from training with the team and it didn’t make a lot of sense for him to be involved."

He added on Timber:

"Unfortunately, that’s a very long-term injury. He is doing really well but he is still far from being fit to train with the team, or something to compete with the team so we don’t expect him back anytime soon. It’s what we have; the situation that we have now as well with Tomi having to leave and we have to cope with that."