Arsenal set to battle it out with Juventus for the services of 'new Thierry Henry' - Reports

Arsenal and Juventus look set to enter a bidding war for 19-year-old Slavia Prague winger, Abdallah Sima. The Senegalese forward has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances this season and has been attracting interest from multiple European giants.

According to Calciomercato, Sima is said to be highly-rated within Slavia Prague, with club president Jaroslav Tvrdik going as far as to dub the teenager the 'new Thierry Henry'. Henry famously donned both Arsenal and Juventus colours during his career.

Abdallah Sima (2001) has had a remarkable rise in 2020. Started the year in an academy team at Thonon Évian in the French fifth-tier, now ending the year as a Slavia Praha regular and one of their top scorers in all comps, with two goals in the Europa League as well. pic.twitter.com/1Z6JnkRcWL — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) December 4, 2020

Slavia Prague know that the forward will be highly sought-after by big European clubs and have already slapped a £50-million price tag on the forward.

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has tipped Sima to be a future star and has reportedly urged the club to go after the young forward.

Speaking to Czech outlet CT Sport, Soucek said:

"From what I see, I have to say, I’m excited about him. His goals are very much similar to what I’ve been scoring. I’m glad that such a player was found, but it’s not just about that. He shows one-on-one qualities, finishing, just a typical winger."

He added:

"I have to say that the guys or the media around West Ham know about him. I would only be happy if another player from Slavia came, but it is still far away. He’s still a young player and he has to prove it. But a lot of people know about him and notice him. Only good for him."

Arsenal might have trouble pipping Juventus to Abdallah Sima's signature

Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League this season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have started the season poorly, failing to win any of their last six fixtures in the Premier League.

The Gunners currently sit 15th in the table, having won only 4 games all season. Another year without Champions League football should take the north London club out of the running for Sima's signature.

🇮🇹📰|#AFC



Abdallah Sima, a Senegalese winger playing for Slavia Prague is wanted by Arsenal. After scoring 13 goals in 18 league games, the club president has said that 'no one will take the player for less than €50m'. (@cmdotcom) 🥉 pic.twitter.com/tF3NZC5hzl — afcSource™ (@afcSource) December 17, 2020

Juventus have steadied the ship after a shaky start to their season. Andrea Pirlo's side currently sit 3rd in Serie A, four points behind league leaders AC Milan. The Turin giants are unbeaten in the league and have only lost once in all competitions.

Abdallah Sima would be more tempted to move to Juventus, as another season of success looks to be in the pipeline for the reigning Italian champions. The prospect of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo might also sway the young forward's decision in favour of Juventus.