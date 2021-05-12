Arsenal set to make a swoop for Premier League defender in the summer - Reports

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand is attracting interest from several clubs, including Arsenal.

Bertrand’s contract will expire this summer, and the Saints have conceded defeat in trying to convince him to extend his stay at St Mary’s.

Southampton had rejected Arsenal’s advances in January this year as they hoped Bertrand would eventually sign an extension and remain at the club.

He is free, he is more than 30 years old and he is an ex-Chelsea player. Welcome to Arsenal Ryan Bertrand — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) May 11, 2021

With no deal in sight, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that the club are looking at other targets to replace the exit-door-bound Bertrand.

“We are looking at other targets because the offer we have made has not been accepted from his side,” Hasenhuttl said last weekend.

“When there is no solution for the future, we will have to look at other options in this position.”

Arsenal to benefit from Bertrand’s decision to leave Southampton

Arsenal are expected to have a difficult summer ahead, as they could very likely be without European football next season.

Attracting the best players might prove to be difficult, so that’s where they will need to be smart.

Bertrand is one of the most consistent full-backs in the Premier League, and will come as a free agent. If Arsenal can convince him to move to the Emirates, it will be a good bit of business by the club.

They are not likely to be the only suitors for Bertrand, however. As a free agent, he will attract interest from several clubs, and Manchester City are also one of the clubs interested.

Although Arsenal cannot compete with Manchester City for titles, they will be able to offer Bertrand more minutes on the pitch and that could be a telling factor.

Arsenal step up their interest in Ryan Bertrand ahead of a potential free transfer this summer. Several others interested.



Story by @NizaarKinsella 👇https://t.co/ZW4IYcvjEM — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 11, 2021

Arsenal do not have too many options for the left-back role. Any injury to Kieran Tierney will leave them desperately short in that department.

With Sead Kolasinac set to leave the club this summer, they will need an able replacement, and perhaps one who can push Tierney for a first-team role.

Tierney has also impressed in a more central role in the back three, so Bertrand could be the ideal option for the left-wing-back role with his tenacity and crossing ability.