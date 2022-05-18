×
Arsenal set to be offered chance to sign 28-year old Barcelona star: Reports

Spanish giants have offered their out-of-favor centre-back to the Gunners
Akshay Tahiliani
Akshay Tahiliani
Modified May 18, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Arsenal are contemplating a move for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the upcoming summer transfer window. The centre-back is not a part of Xavi Hernandez's plans for next season and will be put on the transfer list this summer despite having four years remaining on his contract.

The Daily Star reports that the Spanish giants have offered the Gunners an opportunity to add Umtiti to their ranks. The Frenchman was once counted amongst the best centre-backs in Europe, having helped Barcelona to two consecutive La Liga titles, namely 2017-18 and 2018-19. He was also an important part of the 2018 World Cup-winning French squad.

However, since 2019 the 28-year old has seen a steep dip in form. Frequent injuries have derailed his career and he has failed to find his best form. Arsenal could get him for a really cheap price given his current market value as per Transfermarkt is just €2 million.

The UK outlet also suggests that Mikel Arteta's camp tried to sign Umtiti in January on loan, but the player fractured his toe and the deal collapsed. The Barcelona man has only featured once in the entire season and Xavi looks keen to offload him in the summer.

Arsenal have only three recognized centre-backs in their team right now, namely Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding. With the Gunners clearly needing to add more depth to their squad, it will be interesting to see whether they add Umtiti to their ranks given that William Saliba is returning from loan as well.

William Saliba’s latest loan spell came to an end tonight51 appearances20 Clean sheets3 Marseilles player of the month awardsNominated for Ligue 1 young player of the seasonFrance senior debutSafe to say his loan served its purpose. https://t.co/0huVVwVKIY

The 21-year old was extremely impressive throughout the campaign for Olympique Marseille, having featured 51 times. He also won the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Season' award.

Barcelona linked with Arsenal's star defender

The Catalans ensured a second-place finish in La Liga with a frustrating draw against Getafe at the weekend. Xavi Hernandez is now looking towards bolstering his squad to help them challenge for major silverware next season.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a left-footed centre-back and SPORT reported that Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes is on Barcelona's radar.

Where there's a will, there's away 💪 https://t.co/8rbn86c9Kv

The Gunners were outplayed by Newcastle United at St. James' Park as the home side won 2-0. The defeat all but ended the north London club's hopes of finishing fourth.

Tottenham Hotspur are now the favorites to qualify for the Champions League next season. This will have an effect on Arsenal's transfer funds as well and they might have to take the difficult call of selling the Brazilian.

SPORT also suggests that Barcelona could offer Mikel Arteta a player in the deal to afford Gabriel. The likes of Memphis Depay, Neto and Riqui Puig are options that could be included.

