Arsenal set to part ways with 6 first-team stars this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly planning a massive squad overhaul following a poor 2020-21 campaign. The club will look to sign top players this summer but must first let go of some first-team stars in order to create space and raise funds for new signings.

According to Football.London (via The Mirror), the Gunners are looking to part ways with Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin and Bernd Leno this summer.

Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi left Arsenal last summer to join Atletico Madrid and Hertha Berlin on loan respectively.

Lucas Torreira has struggled to break into Atletico Madrid's starting XI and is expected to return to the Emirates this summer.

Matteo Guendouzi, on the other hand, has excelled at Hertha Berlin. The Frenchman has benefited from regular football in Germany and could be permanently signed by the Bundesliga club when the transfer window opens.

Sead Kolasinac, who is on loan at Schalke, has failed to help the club maintain their Bundesliga status this season. The Bosnian is expected to return to Arsenal in the summer but has reportedly been told that he does not have a future at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is on loan at West Brom, has been underwhelming during his time at the club. The Baggies relegation from the Premier League means he is likely to return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

Hector Bellerin has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months. The Spaniard is eager to join a team that can offer him the chance to fight for silverware and play in the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal reportedly value the defender at £35 million and could use the money from his sale to invest in new signings.

Bernd Leno could also be on his way out of the Emirates this summer. The German goalkeeper has been highly inconsistent this season and could be sold by Arsenal to raise funds.

Who would be your no.1 choice to replace Hector Bellerin should he leave Arsenal this summer? pic.twitter.com/23PVvGTkbG — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 10, 2021

Arsenal might need to change their manager if they are to experience a turnaround in fortunes

Apart from planning a massive squad overhaul in the summer, Arsenal's hierarchy are reportedly considering a change in management at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta made a positive start to life at the Emirates but has been unable to produce the desired results this season.

Massimiliano Allegri frontrunner to become Arsenal’s next permanent manager https://t.co/eTmuXt1tD4 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 7, 2021

Arsenal could look to hire a more experienced coach who has won trophies as a manager in the past.