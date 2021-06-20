Arsenal set to resume pursuit of 22-year-old midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to launch a new bid to sign French midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer. The Gunners have had a long-standing interest in the Lyon star and were heavily linked with a move for him last summer.

According to the Sun, Arsenal will resume their pursuit of Houssem Aouar. The north London club tried to sign the midfielder last summer but were put off by Lyon's £55 million valuation of the 22-year-old.

Lyon could be set to lower their asking price for the French midfielder. They are looking to sell some of their star players to reduce their wage bill and raise funds to cope with the losses they suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Houssem Aouar has enjoyed another impressive season with Lyon. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 last season. He helped the club finish fourth in the league table and secure Champions League football next season.

The 22-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in Didider Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020 this summer. Aouar is, however, keen to leave Lyon this summer and join one of Europe's top clubs in order to continue his progress in football.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a top quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park. The Gunners lacked quality, creativity and goals from midfield last season and have prioritized the signing of a midfielder this summer. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly willing to offer Houssem Aouar a £100,000-per-week contract.

The Gunners will need to get rid of a number of fringe players such as Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson before they can sign any player this summer.

Arsenal could be set to face heavy competition for the signature of Houssem Aouar this summer

Houssem Aouar has been linked with Arsenal, Juventus and PSG in recent months. Juventus are keen to sign a midfielder this summer, whilst PSG have been monitoring Aouar's progress at Lyon over the last couple of years.

Eight goals and four assists last season for Houssem Aouar.



Juventus and PSG's ability to provide Aouar with the chance to play Champions League football next season could prove to be more enticing than a move to Arsenal for the French midfielder.

