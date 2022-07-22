Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old forward who ‘looked up to’ Thierry Henry: Reports

Arsenal are one of multiple Premier League clubs keen to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, as per Football.London.

Mikel Arteta's side were keen on signing Raphinha this summer but the Brazilian winger chose to join Barcelona instead. Gakpo is considered a potential alternative to the former Leeds United winger.

Gakpo is apparently keen to play in the Premier League one day. However, the 23-year-old's current goal is to make the Netherlands' squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He is currently amongst PSV's most important players and one that Roger Schmidt trusted to start regularly in his XI. If he stays at the Philips Stadion, then the trend is expected to continue under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun back in April this year, Gakpo spoke about his admiration for the Premier League, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

"The Premier League is a big league. Virgil van Dijk plays there with Liverpool so I like to watch them. We are not the same kind of league but I think we try to look at the Prem and learn about it."

He added that he looked up to Thierry Henry as a youngster. The French forward was immortalized with a bronze statue of himself outside the Emirates. Gakpo said:

"Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem. I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot. I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing."

The Netherlands international is a versatile player who can play on either flank in attack as well as a centre-forward. He scored 12 goals and grabbed 13 assists in 27 Eredivisie games last season as his team finished second in the league behind Ajax.

Arsenal willing to let Real Betis target Hector Bellerin leave this summer

Arsenal are reportedly willing to allow Hector Bellerin to leave this summer, and have placed a £7 million price tag on the right-back.

According to Spanish journalist Kike Martin (h/t Inside Futbol), Bellerin has turned down multiple offers in Italy. He wants a return to Spain where Real Betis have shown an interest in securing his services.

The 27-year-old full-back spent last season on loan at Los Verdiblancos, where he managed five assists in 32 games across all competitions. His current contract with the north London side expires in the summer of 2023.

The Gunners would be wise to offload him while they still have the chance to do so. Otherwise, they risk losing the Spaniard on a free transfer next summer.

He has been on Arsenal's books since the summer of 2011, when he joined the north London club's academy from La Masia.

