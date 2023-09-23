Arsenal snubbed chance to sign Brazil star for €10 million this summer - Reports

Arsenal reportedly decided against signing Brazilian midfielder Bitello from Gremio in the recently concluded summer transfer window. He eventually completed a move to Dynamo Moscow for a reported fee of €10 million, as per Team Talk.

According to the aforementioned source, several European clubs showed interest in the 23-year-old player. Despite links to sides in Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the youngster preferred to join Russian club Dynamo Moscow.

The report further revealed that the Gunners never officially made an offer to sign the player. Agent and former director Timur Lepsaya clarified Arsenal's stance on the player, saying (via Team Talk):

"Arsenal were also interested in the Brazilian. But, as far as I know, they did not make an offer."

However, he mentioned that there were official bids from Monaco and Feyenoord.

"Feyenoord made an official offer in the last days of the European transfer window. But they could not agree with Gremio on a payment structure," Lepsaya said confirming the Dutch side's interest.

On Monaco, he said:

"At the initial stage of the transfer window, they rejected, for example, an offer from Monaco, which was less than 10 million euros."

Should the youngster's move to the Emirates have materialized, he would have faced competition from several attacking midfielders. Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Fabio Vieira can all play in advanced midfield positions.

After appearing for the youth teams of Gremio, he managed 92 senior appearances for their senior side, bagging 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

"We are still assessing him"- Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Martinelli update ahead of Arsenal-Tottenham clash

Gabriel Martinelli (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for Gabriel Martinelli's availability ahead of the north London derby on Sunday (September 24). The Brazil international was left out of Arsenal's matchday squad for the UEFA Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

After the winger was denied an opening goal in the Gunners' trip to Everton on September 17, Martinelli hobbled off, raising concerns of an injury. Arteta clarified that the youngster felt something in his hamstring and was resultantly withdrawn in the 24th minute of the abovementioned tie.

Addressing his fitness, Arteta told the press (via Arsenal.com):

"With Gabi we are still assessing him, so let's see if he can make the game or not."

Should Martinelli's injury persist over the weekend, Arteta can turn to Leandro Trossard. The Belgium international came on for the 22-year-old winger to score his side's winner as the Gunners defeated Everton 1-0.

He added yet another goal in midweek, netting in a comprehensive 4-0 victory against PSV Eindhoven.