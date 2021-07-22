Arsenal star attracting interest from 3 Premier League clubs: Reports

Arsenal fans already know that it looks set to be a massive transfer window in the Premier League this summer as English sides are already going head-to-head with one another in a bid to secure the finest deals.

According to reports, three Premier League clubs - namely Leicester City, Southampton and Burnley - are locked in an intense battle for the services of Gunners midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

It is believed the player has caught the attention of the three clubs owing to his performances in the English top-flight over the last few seasons. This is a transfer prospect with a realistic possibility of happening considering the situation surrounding the player in North London.

Arsenal are open to selling Ainsley Maitland-Niles & Eddie Nketiah, while Héctor Bellerín is keen on leaving the club if the right opportunity arises. Matteo Guendouzi & Lucas Torreira are both expected to be sold. Sead Kolasinac remains likely to leave. [@ChrisWheatley_] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 26, 2021

Arsenal are desperate to rebuild following their catastrophic experience last season. They are expected to part ways with a couple of players to raise funds for their summer transfer plans and Maitland-Niles is one of the players that could be shown the exit door.

The midfielder is also prepared to leave should a suitable offer come in. He admitted recently that he was aware of prospective changes at the club and would be ready to say goodbye if he ends up being sacrificed.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has resolved to leave Arsenal this summer, with the on-loan midfielder accepting that prospective Premier League clubs see him as a right-back at the very top level. [Telegraph] #afc https://t.co/HdfcLGAx12 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 2, 2021

Arsenal departure: a blessing in disguise for Maitland-Niles?

Being pushed out as a scapegoat is an unpleasant experience for any player but in the case of Maitland-Niles, the implication could be different. Simply put, the midfielder could revive his career a lot by parting ways with Arsenal this summer.

It could end up on a positive note for the midfielder

It goes without saying that the Gunners are a club on a downward slope. They had a season to forget last term, finishing in eighth on the Premier League table. Owing to an underwhelming campaign, they won't participate in any European competition this season - the first time they'll experience such a fate in over two decades.

Nevertheless, the London-based side still have the opportunity to turn the situation around. They'll need to make some vital signings this summer and improve their efforts next season to return to their place among the Premier League elites.

