Arsenal star believes the Gunners have got rid of a 'mental block' after their win against Manchester City in Community Shield

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has shared his thoughts on his team's win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 6.

The Gunners came from behind to win the tie on penalties. Youngster Cole Palmer gave Manchester City the lead in the 77th minute with a brilliant finish from the edge of the penalty box.

Just when the tie appeared to be over, Leandro Trossard equalized in the 11th minute of stoppage time via a deflection from Manuel Akanji. The game went to penalties, and Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar while Ramsdale saved Rodri's penalty.

This was Arsenal's first win over the Cityzens in nine games, having last beaten Pep Guardiola's side in 2020. They lost thrice against Manchester City across competitions last season.

After the Community Shield triumph, Ramsdale claimed that the win is a 'marker' to know that the Gunners can beat City in big games. The Englishman said (via Daily Star):

“I’ll be honest as they are a bit behind us in their pre-season but what it is to us is a statement to us that we can go and beat them."

He added:

“It is a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters. I’m not sure what it will be like going through the season but we know we have that mental block gone, as you might say. And we are ready to push on all season long.”

Arsenal put up a big Premier League title challenge against City last season, leading the table for 248 days. However, they faltered in the end, winning just three of their final nine games to finish second.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Ramsdale's comments after Manchester City win

In a press conference, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Aaron Ramsdale's comments about the removal of a 'mental block' to be able to beat Manchester City.

The Spanish manager left the thought on to the players but also praised his side's determination against City in the Community Shield on Sunday. Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"Well I don’t have to agree or disagree. At the end it’s what the players feel and they are convinced they can beat any team."

He added:

"That’s the challenge especially with the maturity and how often they play finals, but today I think we showed a resilience and a determination to fight and deserved to win the game."

Arsenal will next host Nottingham Forest in their 2023-24 Premier League opener on August 12. Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Burnley away on August 11.