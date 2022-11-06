Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Chelsea forward Aubameyang saddened by £50 million man's Instagram update 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka are saddened by the news of Ben Chilwell's injury. The duo reached out on Instagram to send the left-back their best wishes, following Chilwell's revelation that his injury would keep him from joining England at the World Cup.

The Chelsea left-back was forced off injured during the Blues' Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb and ended up leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches. Chilwell took to social media to explain the situation and confirm he would be out of contention for the World Cup:

"Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support [blue heart emoji]"

The Blues also released a statement explaining that Chilwell had suffered a significant hamstring injury ahead of the World Cup. They also stated that he was in the process of rehabilitation with the club's medical department.

Chilwell's injury garnered an outpouring of support from many quarters, including rival Arsenal star Bukayo Saka. The winger posted prayer emojis on Chilwell's Instagram post, while teammate Aubameyang commented "Speedy recovery bro".

Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to face-off in London derby

Blues boss Graham Potter will be pleased with the brilliant comeback from his side in their 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the midweek. However, their 4-1 loss to his former employers Brighton & Hove Albion remains a stain on his start to life at Stamford Bridge. Beating Arsenal at home in the Premier League would be crucial for Chelsea in the top 4 race.

The Gunners have had a more impressive season than Chelsea, having suffered just one loss in their last 12 Premier League games. If Mikel Arteta and his charges manage to beat the Blues on the road, they can leapfrog Manchester City and sit on top of the Premier League rankings for the next week.

Since Arteta took up the reins at the Emirates, he has not lost to the Blues at Stamford Bridge, which will be cause for concern for Chelsea fans. Graham Potter will hope he can take the fight to Arsenal and come out successful as the Blues aim to put an end to that unwanted record.

