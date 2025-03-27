Arsenal star Bukayo Saka provides fitness update with social media post

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has given fans a positive update concerning his fitness through a post on Instagram. The Englishman has not played since suffering a hamstring injury last December.

Ad

Saka was substituted in the 24th minute during the Gunners' 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on December 21. The 23-year-old has since undergone surgery and is nearing a comeback as he has resumed training.

The Arsenal right-winger recently took to Instagram where he gave a brief update about his fitness. Saka posted a picture of himself during a training session with the caption:

"Hello again."

Ad

Trending

Arsenal will return to action in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 1, with a London derby away at Fulham. Saka could make his return against the Cottagers with a cameo appearance to help reintegrate him it the team.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saka will also be fit to feature in his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta's side will face Everton in the league on April 5, before welcoming the LaLiga giants to the Emirates Stadium three days later.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saka's imminent return will be a huge boost for the north London club as he is one of their key players. He registered nine goals and 13 assists in 24 matches across competitions before his injury.

Arsenal legend believes Bukayo Saka brings out the best in Martin Odeegaard

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed that Martin Odeggaerd plays better with Bukayo Saka in the team. The Gunners have notably struggled in the attacking third since Saka's injury.

Ad

Speaking recently on Hayters TV, Palour pointed out Saka's influence in Mikel Arteta's setup. He added that club captain Odeegard is at his best when he plays alongside the Englishman.

"Hopefully, Saka will be back. I don’t know how far away he is from being back but you’re risking a player who has been out a while on a game. But if he’s ready to go, he will make a massive difference. I think Odegaard plays better when he’s on the right side, with a bit more balance, but I’m really looking forward to it," Palour said (via TBR Football).

Martin Odeegard has managed just a goal and two assists in 11 league matches since Bukayo Saka's injury. The pair have recorded 11 joint-goal contributions in 153 games played together for the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback