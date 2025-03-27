“Plays better when he’s on the right side” - Ray Parlour suggests Arsenal star performs best only alongside injured Bukayo Saka

Ray Parlour has claimed that Martin Odegaard struggled in the Arsenal side without Bukayo Saka. The former Arsenal man is hoping that the return of the injured winger helps the Norwegian get back to his best at the business end of the season.

Speaking to Hayters TV, Parlour stated that Odegaard plays better when Saka is on the pitch. He believes that it provides a balance to the Arsenal side and said (via TBR Football):

“Hopefully, Saka will be back. I don’t know how far away he is from being back but you’re risking a player who has been out a while on a game. But if he’s ready to go, he will make a massive difference. I think Odegaard plays better when he’s on the right side, with a bit more balance, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have played 153 matches together at Arsenal. The duo have combined for 11 goals in those games, with the Englishman scoring eight of those goals.

Arsenal boss admits Martin Odegaard misses Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta admitted in January this year that Martin Odegaard's drop in form could be a result of Bukayo Saka's injury. He believes that the Norwegian misses the Arsenal teammate, who was ruled out following a surgery.

The Spaniard said (via One Football):

“It can be an element of that. Martin came back from an injury and in the first week or two, you have that extra energy, and then you play every three days. He was ill as well for over a week, and that plays a part, so there’s a lot of circumstances. Obviously, it’s inevitable to think when you have such a chemistry with a player and you’re not together next to each other, you’re going to notice that something is different.”

Bukayo Saka is expected to make the Arsenal matchday squad next month when the Gunners return to action. Arteta spoke to the media after the win over Chelsea earlier this month and said:

"He's got a good chance [of returning in April]. He is going to be here [at London Colney], hopefully, more with the ball at his feet than he has had. He's getting closer; he's stepping up and making very good progress."

Saka has scored five goals and assisted 10 times in the league this season. He has another four goals and two assists in five UEFA Champions League matches.

