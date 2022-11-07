Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends message to ex-teammate after impressive performance 

Bukayo Saka has praised his former Arsenal teammate Joe Willock for his excellent display for Newcastle United against Southampton on Sunday, 6 November.

The Magpies thrashed the Saints 4-1 at St. Mary's to keep their stunning start to the season going, with Willock among the goalscorers. The Englishman has been in excellent form for the Tyneside club this term following his transfer last summer.

Willock, like Saka, graduated from the Arsenal youth academy and the current Gunners and England winger is keeping an eye on his old teammate's career. Willock posted a picture of his celebration on Instagram, along with the caption:

"The Magpies are on fire. @nufc James 2:26."

Saka is clearly impressed with his friend's recent displays, as he replied with a flame emoji to suggest Willock is on fire. The winger has been in red-hot form this term, scoring four times and proving six assists in the Premier League.

Arsenal moved back to the top of the table thanks to a fantastic 1-0 win at Chelsea, with Saka's sensational corner diverted home by Gabriel Magalhaes. Mikel Arteta's men find themselves two points clear of Manchester City and seven points ahead of Newcastle in third place.

Former Arsenal playmaker praises clinical nature of new club

Following a slightly underwhelming debut season on Tyneside following his move from Arsenal, Willock is finding his feet at the Premier League giants. The midfielder is now a first-team regular now at Newcastle and praised his teammates following their emphatic at Southampton.

Willock told reporters (as per The Chronicle):

"It was a good win, it shows how far we've come you know the way we dug deep to come away with the win today. I'm happy obviously to score and help the team. It was a brilliant ball from Tripps (Kieran Trippier) and a good finish."

The former England U-21 midfielder added:

"I'm itching to score at St James' Park now, I feel like it's coming and hopefully, next week My whole performance and not only the goals, the level of performance. I'm happy I could score and hopefully, it can continue."

The sky appears to be the limit for the mega-rich Magpies, who are currently in the Premier League's top four following a fantastic start to the season.

