Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends message on social media after starring in 4-1 win over Newcastle

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka shared a message on social media following the Gunners' 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at the Emirates on February 24.

It marked their sixth consecutive win in the Premier League, which has been crucial for the title race, with the north London side in third place. They are just two points behind Liverpool who are first, and one point behind Manchester City in second.

The match against Newcastle was an Arsenal masterclass. They forced Sven Botman into scoring an own goal in the 18th minute to get started in style. Afterwards, Kai Havertz (24'), Saka (65'), and Jakub Kiwior (69') each added to the tally, while Joe Willock (84') scored a consolation goal.

Bukayo Saka shared his enthusiasm on social media, writing on his Instagram account:

"6 in a row! Big performances all around. Time to rest and recover so we can go again. We want more.”

Arsenal were under pressure to stay in the title race by beating Newcastle, as Liverpool had already beaten Luton Town and Manchester City beat Bournemouth. They played impressively, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had only words of praise for his boys.

Speaking to the press after the game, the manager said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm really happy with the performance against a Newcastle team who are really really good... We are really happy, we have to continue to do the things that we are doing well. There are still things that we can do better and we are bringing big players back from injury so that is a big boost."

The Gunners will next face bottom-placed Sheffield United away on March 4.

Rio Ferdinand believe Arsenal are in the title race after Newcastle win

TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand believes the Premier League title race is now a three-way contest. With Liverpool and Manchester City chasing after the title, Arsenal have also shown themselves to be title contenders.

Mikel Arteta's men stumbled in the UEFA Champions League, losing 1-0 to Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the Round of 16 first leg, in midweek. However, they turned up in the Premier League with a dominant display against Newcastle, which Rio Ferdinand had lots of praise for.

After the game, the former Manchester United defender told TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

“It was a really impressive performance, especially after going away in Europe and not getting the result you want... There’s three teams in it now and they're saying we are involved as well. They lost it last season and it looks like they’re going to be there again this season.”

Arsenal will be looking to take their domestic form into the Champions League when they invite Porto to the Emirates Stadium on March 12 for the second leg.