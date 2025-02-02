Arsenal star celebrates in Erling Haaland's face after Gunners take lead against Manchester City in PL clash

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes celebrated in the face of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the Premier League clash between the two heavyweights at the Emirates on Sunday (February 2).

Martin Odegaard's second-minute strike gave the hosts the lead before Haaland levelled proceedings for the four-time defending champions 10 minutes into the second period.

Odegaard's opener was followed by Gabriel celebrating in the face of Haaland, who had told the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to stay 'humble' following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in September last year.

The aforementioned stalemate had seen Arteta's 10-man side on the cusp of securing a hard-fought win before conceding deep in stoppage time. Emotions boiled over as Haaland had a dig at Arteta before exchanging words with Gabriel.

Coming to the current game, following Haaland's equaliser, the Gunners retook the lead a minute later through Thomas Partey. City then fell apart in the final hour as goals from Miles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri condemned the Cityzens to one of their heaviest league defeats in recent memory.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City remain fourth in the standings, with 41 points from 24 games, 15 behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, the Gunners - with their second straight win - remain six points behind the Reds in second but have played a game more.

"Great day for Arsenal" - Jamie Carragher after Gunners beat Erling Haaland's Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was all praise for Arsenal after their resounding win at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side are looking to end a 21-year-old Premier League title drought.

Since their historic 'Invincibles' triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2002-03, the Gunners finished second in the last two seasons, both times to Manchester City. The win over the Cityzens keeps alive the Gunners' title bid, with Carragher saying (as per the BBC):

"Great day for Arsenal. We said before they were still lacking statement results a title winner would have. But going down to 10 men against Wolves and winning, and demolishing the champions in a game that looked in the balance.

"Arsenal looked a completely different team once it got to 2-1. They’re going to need that if they’re going to wrestle that title back. As soon as the game got faster Man City can’t cope with it."

The Gunners next take on Newcastle United away in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday (February 5). Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's Manchester City travel to Lleyton Orient three days later in the FA Cup fourth round.

