Arsenal star David Luiz has played down reports of a rift between him and manager Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian has not featured for the Gunners this month amidst reported chatter of tension brewing between him and his manager.

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer and made 43 appearances for the Gunners in the 2019-20 campaign, scoring two goals in the process. The Brazilian featured heavily in Arteta’s plans at the start of the season, but last appeared for the first-team in the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of November.

David Luiz was involved in a collision of heads with Raul Jimenez in that game and was hauled off during the break. Recently, reports surfaced stating that the Brazilian was no longer on talking terms with Arteta. However, David Luiz has now denied any such fall-out with the Arsenal manager.

David Luiz insists all is well between him and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

David Luiz insists all is well between him and Arteta.

Trouble started when reports of a training ground bust-up between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos came to the fore. Arteta insisted that it was a normal training ground spat but was not pleased with the news being leaked to the media. The Arsenal manager vowed to address the lack of discipline that led to the leak.

Whether or not David Luiz’s absence was a consequence of those rumors is unknown, but multiple reports had claimed that the Brazilian and Arteta are no longer communicating directly.

Of the six games David Luiz has missed in the league so far, Arsenal have won two, drawn one, and lost three. That includes the dismal defeat at the hands of Burnley this week.

Full time in north London. #ARSBUR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 13, 2020

The fact that David Luiz has not been a part of any of the last four matchday squads in all competitions suggested that there could be some truth to reports stating that he's had a falling-out with Arteta.

However, the player’s representative insisted that the rumors of a rift between the pair are off the mark and added that Luiz and Arteta share a good relationship.

"David Luiz strongly denies this story about him and Arteta and insists he has a good relationship with Arteta and wishes nothing but success."

The 33-year-old is Arsenal’s most experienced defender, and while he has been reckless at times, there’s a feeling that the Gunners are missing his leadership at the back. Arsenal are currently 15th in the Premier League table and have lost seven of their 12 games so far.