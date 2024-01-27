Arsenal star Declan Rice sends message to Kalvin Phillips as Manchester City star secures loan move away from Premier League holders

Arsenal star Declan Rice has sent a congratulatory message to England teammate Kalvin Phillips after the Manchester City ace recently joined West Ham United on a loan deal.

Phillips, who joined Manchester City in a switch worth up to £45 million from Leeds United in 2022, has struggled to get enough minutes under his belt this season. He has started just two of his 10 appearances this season, featuring in 318 minutes of first-team action so far.

As a result, the 28-year-old has decided to secure a short-term temporary move to West Ham. He has joined David Moyes' side on a straight loan without a purchase option, with the Hammers reportedly covering the holding midfielder's full wages of £140,000-per-week.

After the announcement of the loan switch, Phillips took to social media to express his excitement. He posted on Instagram:

"Delighted to sign for @westham for the remainder of the season. Can’t wait to get started! ❤️⚒️ #COYI"

Rice, who left West Ham United to join Arsenal in a potential £105 million deal last summer, left a message for Phillips. He commented:

"Smash it brother! Buzzing for you❤️"

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham also pitched in and posted:

"Let's go brother❤️"

Manchester City star Jack Grealish wished Phillips luck in a comment:

"What a boy! Gonna miss you 😢 Good luck brother 🩵🩵"

Phil Foden, who is a Manchester City youth product, also commented:

"All the best mate! 🙏🏻🩵"

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker also wrote under Phillips' post:

"🫶🏽"

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also wrote:

"All the best mate 🙌"

Phillips, who has won five trophies at City, could make his debut for West Ham in a Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on Thursday (February 1).

Victor Osimhen advised to join Arsenal

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, England great Gary Lineker claimed that Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen should join Arsenal in the future. He said (h/t Pulse Sports Nigeria):

"I think I'd look at it and I'd go, at the moment, Arsenal. Obviously, we're talking about everyone offers the same thing; that's what you want, blah blah blah in your contract. I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go. I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things."

Osimhen, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, has been linked with a host of clubs since the start of last summer. He turned heads with his 31 goals from just 39 overall outings for Napoli last campaign.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has scored eight goals in 18 matches across all competitions for the Serie A outfit. He is currently representing Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024.