Arsenal star could be a doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after going off early with injury against Wolves 

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka may be a doubt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury scare in the Gunners' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per talkSPORT.

Xhaka, 30, was substituted just 16 minutes into Arsenal's encounter with Wolves on Saturday, 12 November.

The Swiss midfielder went down in just the second minute of the game and appears to be struggling with illness.

Xhaka was pictured clutching his stomach in pain while on the floor as treatment arrived for the Gunners man.

He continued after receiving treatment but could not last more than another 14 minutes before Mikel Arteta withdrew him and brought on Fabio Vieira.

Xhaka had signaled to the Arsenal bench that he could not continue before trudging off and exchanging words with Arteta.

It could be a massive blow for Xhaka and the Swiss national team, with just eight days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Murat Yakin's side will start their campaign in Group G with their first fixture against Ghana on Thursday, 17 November.

Xhaka has perhaps had his best season to date, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal have managed to clinch the lead in the Swiss midfielder's absence through a second-half double from captain Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners are on course to move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and will be top of the table heading into the World Cup break.

Arsenal manager Arteta urged players not to worry about picking up injuries ahead of the World Cup

Arteta had words of advice for his squad ahead of Arsenal's encounter with Wolves regarding the risk of injuries.

Players have been picking up knocks just ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

France's Raphael Varane, Senegal's Sadio Mane, and England's Reece James have all been sidelined.

Arteta made a point that if you are fixating on the risk of becoming injured, then it is more likely to occur.

He told the club's official website:

“We’ve discussed that topic before and I always said to them, if you are thinking about an injury, it is probably going to happen. I don’t know if it’s going to happen today, the next day, or the first day of your preparations for the World Cup, so get it out of your minds."

Arteta wanted his side to concentrate on their performance and do their job:

“You are professional athletes, and this risk is always there for you. Do your job and commit yourself to everything that you do in every action, and the risk will be less.”

