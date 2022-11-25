Arsenal star doubtful for next FIFA World Cup match - Reports 

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss Japan's next FIFA World Cup 2022 game due to an injury, as per Japanese daily The Mainichi. The report claims that Tomiyasu is doubtful for the Samurai Blues' next FIFA World Cup game against Costa Rica.

Apart from the Arsenal star, another key defender, Hiroki Sakai, could also miss out when Japan take on Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. Neither player trained on Thursday and both have reportedly suffered hamstring injuries.

Sakai had to be taken off in the 75th minute against Germany after suffering a left hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has reportedly damaged his right hamstring.

Japan did exceptionally well in their FIFA World Cup opener as they came back from behind to beat Germany 2-1. The Germans dominated the Asian giants for most of the game but Hajime Moriyasu's side showed fantastic spirit to secure a late comeback.

AFTV @AFTVMedia Before Tomiyasu:

- 1-0 down

- XG: 0.11

- Zero big chances

- 19.2% possession

- One interception



After Tomiyasu:

- 1-2 up

- XG: 1.31

- Three big chances

- 34.4% possession

- Five interceptions



Japan's win against Germany puts them in a strong position in Group E and could ensure qualification for the knockout stage if they beat Costa Rica.

Sakai is one of the most experienced players in Moriyasu's side and has plenty of experience at the highest level.

The 32-year-old full-back now plies his trade for Urawa Red Diamonds in his homeland after spending almost a decade in Europe with Hannover 96 and Marseille.

Versatile Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could prove to be an even bigger miss for Hajime Moriyasu.

The former Bologna star did not start against Germany but made a strong impact after being introduced at half-time.

Arsenal star warns England ahead of FIFA World Cup showdown

USA and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has claimed that they have the ability to produce an upset against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Turner insisted that the USA could beat England at their best. He told reporters (via Metro):

"You can't take any game for granted. You want to go out, put on your best performance.

B/R Football @brfootball Time for the main course.



England vs. USA tomorrow 🍿 Time for the main course.England vs. USA tomorrow 🍿 https://t.co/NUTGrFjAoH

"The world of football is leveling out. National teams have game-plans, they've been investing in youth for a number of years, they have guys playing at the top level. When you have one team following the same message, you can beat anyone on any given day."

England won 6-2 in their World Cup opener against Iran while the USA were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales.

