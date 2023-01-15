Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah insists that he wishes Gabriel Jesus nothing but a 'very speedy recovery' 

Eddie Nketiah has wished Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus nothing but a 'very speedy recovery' as their Premier League season approaches its business end.

The English striker has enjoyed a run of four consecutive starts for the Gunners across competitions, where he has scored four times. This has been majorly possible due to Jesus' injury.

The Brazilian picked up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, for which has since undergone surgery. The 25-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer, could be out for two more months.

His return will most definitely mean Nketiah's relegation to the bench. The latter started no league games this campaign while the former was fit and available.

However, Nketiah hopes his Arsenal teammate is back soon so the team can use his services in the second half of the season. He told the club's official website (h/t Just Arsenal):

"First of all, I wish him a very speedy recovery! We want [Jesus] back and we need him back for the team. For myself, I just go game by game. I know what I can do. I know what I can bring to the team."

“It’s just about working hard and giving my all to be able to contribute and help the boys. That’s all I look for and then obviously the future will look after itself."

Arsenal have the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table after 18 games if they beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (15 January). So far, they have picked up seven out of a possible nine points in Jesus' absence.

Before his injury, the Brazilian center-forward scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions for his new club.

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham fans to create 'fantastic' atmosphere for Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has called on his team's fans to create a rapturous atmosphere for the north London derby.

He recalled how important their support was in Spurs' 3-0 win against the Gunners at N17 last year in May. There is an 11-point gap between the two north London clubs this season, with manager Mikel Arteta's side having played one game less.

Conte, however, expects Tottenham fans to be at the top of their game on Sunday. He said at his pre-match press conference (h/t Football.London):

"Our fans they never disappointed us. In every moment of the season they showed to be with us, in positive and negative situations. We know very well the importance of this game from the fans, the rivalry. I remember last season a fantastic atmosphere in this game and I expect the same again."

