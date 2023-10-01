Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe praises teammate after his performance in win over Bournemouth

Arsenal secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, September 30, with their attacking prowess on full display. While several players played pivotal roles in the triumph, one player who couldn't find the back of the net but earned praise was striker Eddie Nketiah.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 17th minute, with Martin Odegaard doubling the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time. New signing Kai Havertz added a third from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, and Ben White rounded off the scoring in injury time.

Nketiah, who started the match and led the line for Arsenal in a 4-3-3 formation, played a significant role in the team's attacking setup. He completed all 16 of his passes, had two shots, and also won a penalty.

Despite not finding the scoresheet, his contribution did not go unnoticed. Arsenal's attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe took to social media to express his admiration for Nketiah's performance. On Nketiah's Instagram post, Smith Rowe left a comment:

"playaa (player)."

Smith Rowe's gesture highlighted the camaraderie and team spirit among the Arsenal players, acknowledging Nketiah's valuable contribution in the game and throughout the season.

The Gunners currently stand third in the Premier League table, having won five out of their seven matches. Their convincing victory over Bournemouth showcased their attacking prowess and the depth of talent within the squad.

Arsenal eyes Premier League double deal to strengthen attack - Reports

The Gunners are reportedly planning a significant overhaul of their forward line in 2024. They are targeting Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, as per TeamTalk.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, and Eddie Nketiah in their attacking lineup. However, the recent injuries have prompted the club to explore new options. Manager Mikel Arteta has indicated his intention to deploy Kai Havertz as a midfielder rather than a striker.

The Gunners closely monitor Pedro Neto's situation, with the Portuguese winger impressing after recovering from injuries and delivering standout performances. He has registered one goal and four assists in seven games this season.

Ivan Toney, who excelled for Brentford last season, is also on the north London side's radar as a potential competitor for Gabriel Jesus in the forward position. The Englishman scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League games last season.

Toney is currently serving a suspension for breaching the FA's betting regulations and will be allowed to return in January. However, several clubs, including Newcastle United and Chelsea, have shown interest in acquiring his services.

The Gunners' pursuit of both players reflects their ambition to strengthen their attacking options and compete at the highest level in the Premier League.