Arsenal star Fabio Vieira scores stunning goal against Lyon during friendly in Dubai

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira scored a spectacular goal from outside the box as the Gunners defeated Olympique Lyon 3-0 in a friendly on Thursday, December 8.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently in Dubai in a bid to keep themselves fit during the FIFA World Cup break. Arteta decided to hand starts to the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Vieira, and Mohamed Elneny for the game against the Ligue 1 side.

They are missing out on big names like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as they are on international duty for the FIFA World Cup. Gabriel Jesus is also out after having to undergo knee surgery. The Brazilian sustained an injury during the Qatar showpiece.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard started for the Gunners. Magalhaes opened the scoring in the 19th minute against Lyon as he headed home from an Odegaard cross.

Nketiah found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to increase his side's advantage. However, six minutes later, the best goal of the game came from Vieira.

Arsenal moved forward with a stunning team move that started from the back. After swift passing exchanges around the Lyon box, Vieira settled himself to take a shot from outside the penalty area.

The Portuguese found the top corner with his left-footed stunner. Anthony Lopes was nowhere near it despite giving a full-stretched dive.

The Gunners won the game 3-0. However, due to the rules of the Dubai Super Cup, the game went to a penalty shootout, which Arteta's side won 2-1.

Watch Fabio Vieira's strike below:

B24 @B24PT Fábio Vieira finalizou com um grande remate uma excelente jogada coletiva do Arsenal num amigável contra o Lyon 🤩



Fábio Vieira finalizou com um grande remate uma excelente jogada coletiva do Arsenal num amigável contra o Lyon 🤩https://t.co/EJUNa7Yu0m

Former Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette was also on the pitch for Olympique Lyon. The Frenchman had little to celebrate during the friendly clash.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to win against Olympique Lyon

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased with his team's performance against Olympique Lyon. The Spaniard also thanked the club for arranging a training camp in Dubai mid-season.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"Really pleased. We always enjoy coming here. It’s a place where we get really well looked after and have the right conditions to play and train. It was our first game here since I’ve been a manager and it was a great experience. Thank you so much to everybody involved for making this possible. I’m really happy because we won and played at a good level."

Arsenal @Arsenal A clean sheet

🧤 Four saves in the shootout

🗣 And a message from Karl Hein A clean sheet🧤 Four saves in the shootout🗣 And a message from Karl Hein ✅ A clean sheet🧤 Four saves in the shootout🗣 And a message from Karl Hein https://t.co/tGnT8kJkko

He further added:

"I love it - I come here with my family too, so it’s a place where I have really good memories and good experiences. It has everything that we want and we need. Personally, I enjoy it a lot."

Arsenal have another friendly scheduled for December 13 where they will face AC Milan.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes