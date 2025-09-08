Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli drops 3-word comment on Estevao Willian after Chelsea talent scores for Brazil in win over Chile

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has sent a message to Chelsea teenager Estevao Willian after he scored for Brazil against Chile. The 18-year-old scored the first goal in the match, as Selecao ran out 3-0 winners.

Ad

Taking to Instagram after the match, Estevao Willian posted a few photos from the match, celebrating his first goal for Brazil and expressing his delight at making his dream come true. His comments section was quickly flooded with fans around the world cheering him after he became the youngest to score for Selecao since Pelé.

Arsenal's Martinelli was among those who took time to comment and wrote:

"Play too hard" (loosely translated from Joga muito) with a fire emoji

Ad

Trending

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti also heaped praise on the teenager after his first goal for the national team. He stated that Estevao Willian has done well in adapting to the Premier League quickly, which shows his quality. He said (via Globo):

"I worked with Estevao first at Palmeiras, and now he's working with Chelsea. He's made a great start to the Premier League, which isn't easy. He did very well in today's game, playing his first game and working well with the team. He has the potential to improve his game and help the team even more."

Ad

Estevao Willian has started two of the three Premier League matches for Chelsea, getting an assist in the 5-1 win at West Ham United.

Estevao Willian explains decision to pick Chelsea over Arsenal and Barcelona

Arsenal and Barcelona were keen on signing Estevao Willian in 2024, but the Brazilian teenager opted to join Chelsea. He had to wait a year before making the switch, and spoke to the club's media team after completing the transfer.

Ad

When questioned why he picked the Blues over Arsenal and Barcelona, he said:

"Their plans, the structure and the club – everything. But mainly the plans and the project the club has is what interested me and my family, and I think it was the best decision we could have made."

Estevao Willian continued:

"I hope to follow those who wrote a beautiful story here at Chelsea just like they did. After I had signed for Chelsea and in the final game of 2024, I played against Thiago Silva. He came and talked to me. He said I was going to love the club, which has an incredible structure and is an incredible club.

Ad

"And now [I am here], I can see how amazing this club is. [My long-term goals at the club are] I want to win all the titles possible: the Premier League and the Champions League as well. And personally, to be the best in the world and keep working hard so that these dreams come true."

Estevao Willian joined Enzo Maresca's side for a reported £29 million fee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More