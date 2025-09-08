Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli drops 3-word comment on Estevao Willian after Chelsea talent scores for Brazil in win over Chile

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has sent a message to Chelsea teenager Estevao Willian after he scored for Brazil against Chile. The 18-year-old scored the first goal in the match, as Selecao ran out 3-0 winners.
Taking to Instagram after the match, Estevao Willian posted a few photos from the match, celebrating his first goal for Brazil and expressing his delight at making his dream come true. His comments section was quickly flooded with fans around the world cheering him after he became the youngest to score for Selecao since Pelé.
Arsenal's Martinelli was among those who took time to comment and wrote:
"Play too hard" (loosely translated from Joga muito) with a fire emoji
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti also heaped praise on the teenager after his first goal for the national team. He stated that Estevao Willian has done well in adapting to the Premier League quickly, which shows his quality. He said (via Globo):
"I worked with Estevao first at Palmeiras, and now he's working with Chelsea. He's made a great start to the Premier League, which isn't easy. He did very well in today's game, playing his first game and working well with the team. He has the potential to improve his game and help the team even more."
Estevao Willian has started two of the three Premier League matches for Chelsea, getting an assist in the 5-1 win at West Ham United.
Estevao Willian explains decision to pick Chelsea over Arsenal and Barcelona
Arsenal and Barcelona were keen on signing Estevao Willian in 2024, but the Brazilian teenager opted to join Chelsea. He had to wait a year before making the switch, and spoke to the club's media team after completing the transfer.
When questioned why he picked the Blues over Arsenal and Barcelona, he said:
"Their plans, the structure and the club – everything. But mainly the plans and the project the club has is what interested me and my family, and I think it was the best decision we could have made."
Estevao Willian continued:
"I hope to follow those who wrote a beautiful story here at Chelsea just like they did. After I had signed for Chelsea and in the final game of 2024, I played against Thiago Silva. He came and talked to me. He said I was going to love the club, which has an incredible structure and is an incredible club.
"And now [I am here], I can see how amazing this club is. [My long-term goals at the club are] I want to win all the titles possible: the Premier League and the Champions League as well. And personally, to be the best in the world and keep working hard so that these dreams come true."
Estevao Willian joined Enzo Maresca's side for a reported £29 million fee.