Arsenal star Jorginho opens up on how he came up with unusual penalty-taking technique 

Arsenal star Jorginho is well known for his quirky penalty technique and in his latest interview, has revealed how he developed it.

The Italian midfielder has scored plenty of spot-kicks in his career for club and country using his unique style of dispatching them.

Jorginho scampers forward a few steps and then hops right before kicking the ball, all the while having his eyes fixated on the goalkeeper in front of him. The 31-year-old is able to read the goalkeeper's body language by this and gauge which direction he's going to jump, thus letting him score the other way.

Speaking on the show 'Uncut' for Premier League's official YouTube channel, Jorginho was asked how he developed the penalty technique, to which he responded saying:

"It started from a joke in training, years ago when I was playing in Naples. I used to stay after training, just messing about with my teammates, I just did it as a joke(on my teammate) and it worked on him. He told me to try with the goalkeeper and then I tried it with the goalkeeper, they went mad."

"I just kept practising and then one day an opportunity came, I felt confident because I had practised a lot before that. I did it and it worked, so I kept practising and felt confident to do it that way," he added.

Jorginho has scored a total of 41 penalties in his career, 27 of which have come for Chelsea. He has missed only seven but it includes two crucial ones against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that eventually cost Italy big time as the Euro champions failed to qualify for the Qatar showpiece.

Arsenal star Jorginho still one of the best penalty takers

Jorginho has made some costly penalty misses in the past, but he remains one of the best takers in the Premier League.

Of 22 attempts, he's converted 19, missing only three. That's a conversion rate of just over 86 percent. Among all the players who have attempted at least 20 penalties, Jorginho ranks high for his conversion success.

Thierry Henry and Matt Le Tissier are the only players with a 100 percent record. While Henry has buried all 23 of his spot-kicks for Arsenal in the English top-flight, Le Tissier converted from every 25 attempts he made.

Alan Shearer missed just one in 20 for Blackburn Rovers and three in 39 for Newcastle United.

Everton great Leighton Baines and Tottenham Hotspur legend Teddy Sheringham also boast a 90 percent conversion rate from penalties with 19 in 21 and 18 in 20 respectively.

Chelsea great Frank Lampard has taken the most number of penalties in the Premier League with 48, of which he successfully converted 41, which is a conversion rate of 85.4 percent.

