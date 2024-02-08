Arsenal star Kai Havertz includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he build his dream footballer

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was asked to build his dream footballer, using attributes from existing players by GOAL.

The German forward was asked to pick one player each for left foot, right foot, speed and skill.

Here is the how question/answer session went (via TBR Football):

“Left foot?”

Havertz unsurpisingly picked eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

“Messi,” Havertz said

Picking his right-footed player, Havertz picked five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Right foot?”

“Cristiano,” Havertz replied.

When it came to speed, Havertz opted for Paris Saint-Germain superstar and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

“Speed?"

“Mbappe,” Havertz said.

He was then asked about skill, where he took some thought.

“Skill?”

“Who is doing a lot of skill? I’d say Mbappe as well,” Havertz concluded.

In the rumor mill, Mbappe was recently linked with a move to Arsenal. The PSG superstar is in the final year of his contract at the club and is largely tipped to leave after this season.

Clubs like Liverpool have been linked with a move with Real Madrid supposedly leading the race to sign him on a Bosman deal. Arsenal have now also been linked with a surprise move for the player.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz' journey in the Premier League

As for Havertz, he joined Arsenal on a reported fee of £65 (including add-ons) million last summer from London rivals Chelsea. He has so far played in multiple positions, with his latest outing coming as a striker against Liverpool on February 4.

The German played an important self-less role in the game, occupying Liverpool's centre-backs as Gabriel Martinell, Bukayo Saka and later Leandro Trossard made the most of the empty space behind. The Gunners won the match 3-1.

Overall, Havertz has made 32 appearances for the Gunners, scoring five goals and registering one assist. He has previously won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.