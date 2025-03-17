Arsenal star could leave because of Mikel Arteta amid interest from European giants - Reports

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior could depart the Emirates due to his lack of game time under Mikel Arteta, according to reports. The Polish defender has attracted interest from Europe.

The Gunners secured Kiwior's services from Spezia in January 2023 in a reported deal worth €25 million. The 25-year-old has largely struggled to establish himself in Arteta's starting lineup in his tenure so far.

Kiwior managed to make an impact last season, registering 30 appearances across competitions, 18 of which were starts. Although a center-back on paper, he was largely deployed as a left-back last term.

His place at the Emirates came into question after the Gunners brought in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna last summer. And the Poland international seems to have fallen down the pecking order in Arteta's squad.

Kiwior has amassed just 323 minutes of action across eight Premier League games for Arsenal this season. He has started nine of his 17 appearances across competitions this campaign.

While his contract runs until June 2028, Kiwior has been heavily linked with an exit, particularly after Calafiori's arrival, and interest has emerged from Europe for the defender.

According to MilanLive.it (via Sport Witness), AC Milan are weighing up a move for Kiwior in the summer transfer window. The report claims that Kiwior is open to leaving Arsenal due to his reduced role at the club.

However, it adds that the Gunners are expecting between €20 million and €25 million in exchange for his services as they look to recoup the fee they paid for him.

Arsenal legend on whether Liverpool could bottle Premier League title race after EFL Cup final defeat

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table, 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool. With less than 10 games left until the season ends, the Gunners seem miles away from challenging Liverpool for the title.

The Merseysiders lost the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (March 16) in an unexpected 2-1 defeat as they seemed the favorites given their form this season.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was asked whether Liverpool could potentially bottle the title race after their showing against Newcastle.

He replied:

"No, that's just how it is when you've won more games. There's 38 games, that's how it is, you have to give them the credit to go 12 points ahead, let's see what happens, but I don't see it happening except if they implode."

