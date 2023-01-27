Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Emile Smith Rowe when they travel to take on Manchester City in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old is reportedly out with a thigh injury, which he picked up in training. However, it is believed to be a mere precautionary measure rather than a serious injury.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗞️| Smith Rowe is out of the Arsenal - Man City match after picking up a thigh injury in training. It’s not thought to be serious, and his absence is described as precautionary.



“It’s understood the latest injury is not related to the groin issue that required surgery in Sept.” 🗞️| Smith Rowe is out of the Arsenal - Man City match after picking up a thigh injury in training. It’s not thought to be serious, and his absence is described as precautionary. “It’s understood the latest injury is not related to the groin issue that required surgery in Sept.” https://t.co/HlYF9t7rzY

Smith Rowe recently just returned from a groin injury which did rule him out of action since September last year. He was required to undergo surgery on his groin area and missed four months of action.

His most recent appearance for Arsenal came in a 3-0 away victory at Oxford United in the FA Cup on January 9 of this year. However, he won't be available for the Gunners in the next round of the competition against City.

Head coach Mikel Arteta revealed earlier this month that having a fully fit Smith Rowe would be a big advantage for his team. He further pointed out that the 22-year-old star provides a lot of versatility to the squad.

In his words, as seen on the club's website, Arteta stated:

“We need him [Smith Rowe] fit and at his best, and when we have that, we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months."

Speaking about his versatility, Arteta said:

"He can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he has played there before."

Martin Keown reveals that Bukayo Saka would walk into Arsenal's invincible squad of 2003-04

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗣️| Martin Keown on Bukayo Saka: “He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. The way he ghosts past defenders reminds me of my old favourite colleague, Marc Overmars.” [ @MailSport 🗣️| Martin Keown on Bukayo Saka: “He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. The way he ghosts past defenders reminds me of my old favourite colleague, Marc Overmars.” [@MailSport] #afc 💫 https://t.co/Jr2YSVtThW

The former Gunners defender has made a huge claim, saying that in-form winger Bukayo Saka would make the invincibles team.

The great Gunners team of the 2003-04 season is regarded as one of the greatest sides in Premier League history. The once-in-a-generation team led by Arsene Wenger went the entire league campaign without a defeat.

Keown, who was part of the Arsenal Invincibles, believes that English winger Saka has what it takes to make it into the 2003-04 squad.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"He is, right now, the only player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. Saka now has the world at his feet. His work ethic is infectious - so is his smile."

He went on to add that Saka has traits of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford and labeled the Arsenal star as a 'unique' player. In his words:

"He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford all in one. It is a unique skillset, and he is as tough as teak to go with it."

Poll : Who will win between Manchester City vs Arsenal? Arsenal Manchester City 0 votes