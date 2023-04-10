Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko breaks silence after being slammed by Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher during Liverpool draw

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has accepted that he didn't have his best game in his side's enthralling 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday (April 9). The Ukrainian was criticized by Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher for his display in the draw at Anfield.

Zinchenko was blamed by Keane and Carragher for his role in the hosts' equalizer. The left-back was nutmegged by Trent Alexander-Arnold before the English right-back's inch-perfect cross was met by the head of Roberto Firmino. Keane opined following the game that forward-thinking full-backs have lost their 'pride' in defensive work.

The Arsenal defender has now spoken for the first time since his disappointing attempt to prevent Alexander-Arnold from producing the assist. He wrote on Instagram:

"Not the best day at the office but we go again. Thanks for support. Together until the very end #COYG."

Zinchenko has enjoyed a superb season for the Gunners since joining from Manchester City for £30 million last summer. He has featured 29 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

However, his lack of defensive capabilities were on show during the draw with Liverpool. He was substituted just one minute after his role in the hosts' equalizer and was seen in tears on the bench.

Keane analyzed the left-back's defending by claiming that he made it too easy for Alexander-Arnold. He told Sky Sports:

"You think about the modern full-back and the obsession is how good they are going forward. I think they have lacked that real pride in defending. Zinchenko had to get down low. It’s all far too easy - especially if you’re going to win titles."

Meanwhile, Carragher was equally as scathing in his assessment of the Arsenal left-back:

"I can't get Zinchenko out of my head. The league title's on the line, you've got to be more aggressive. That can't happen."

The Gunners' draw has put a dent in their title hopes. Mikel Arteta's side remain top of the league. However, they now hold just a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The title rivals will clash on April 26 in what looks like the potential title decider.

Arsenal's Zinchenko was in tears because he thought he had thrown the game away

The Gunners full-back was in tears after being substituted.

According to talkSPORT, Zinchenko was in tears on the bench after being substituted as he felt he had thrown the game away for Arsenal.

The Gunners were in pole position to clinch a crucial victory over Liverpool. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli (8') and Gabriel Jesus (28') looked to send Arteta's men on their way to all three points. They were dominant in the first 35 minutes of the game.

However, Liverpool staged an impressive comeback, with goals from Mohamed Salah (42') and Firmino (87') evening matters. They could have earned all the spoils if Salah had converted a 54th-minute penalty. However, the Egyptian fired his attempt wide of Aaron Ramsdale's goal.

