Arsenal star reacts after Liverpool hold Manchester City to 1-1 draw at Anfield

Arsenal star Jorginho has reacted on his social media account after Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against defending champions Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday (March 10).

The Reds dropped to second place in the 2023-24 Premier League table after their recent draw. After John Stones opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 23rd minute, Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the 50th minute to help the hosts avoid a narrow loss.

Right after the full-time whistle at Anfield, Jorginho celebrated the 1-1 league draw between Liverpool and Manchester City. He posted on X:

"VAMOS!! Let’s keep pushing 💪🏻💪🏻"

Following the Reds' seventh league draw of the ongoing season, Arsenal are atop the Premier League standings with 64 points from 28 matches. On the other hand, the Merseyside outfit are also currently on 64 points and Manchester City are third with 63 points so far.

Arsenal, who are on an eight-game winning streak in the Premier League, will next face Porto on March 12. They will be keen to overturn their 1-0 deficit in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg tie.

Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool will want Arsenal to win at Manchester City in March

Speaking on Sky Sports, Reds great Jamie Carragher insisted that his former club will be hoping for an away win for Mikel Arteta's outfit at Manchester City on March 31. He elaborated:

"If you're Arsenal today, you're thinking this is the perfect result. Liverpool will be thinking the same in a couple of weeks time when City face [the Gunners]. [City] are the team to beat still. They drop points here and it feels like if they're going to drop any more... it's going to be in the next three or four games."

Carragher, who represented the Reds 747 times as a player, continued:

"Even though Arsenal are top, from a Liverpool point of view, I would rather see [the Gunners] go and win at the Etihad or a draw. Certainly not a City win because with City's last five games of the season, you'd look at them and think they'll get maximum points."

Liverpool, who have lost two league outings so far this campaign, will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on March 31. They will be hoping to make the most of their fine form at Anfield.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, will be hosting the Gunners later this month after locking horns with Newcastle United in their FA Cup quarter-final contest on March 16. They are currently on an excellent 21-match unbeaten streak, winning 18 times across competitions.