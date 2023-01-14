Arsenal star received warning from FA for over-celebrating - Reports 

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has received a warning from the FA for over-celebrating, according to the Express. The incident took place back in August when the Gunners secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Fulham.

Zinchenko had just joined the north London-based side from Manchester City. However, the Ukrainian was not part of the matchday squad to face the Cottagers at the Emirates Stadium.

Aleksandr Mitrovic gave the visitors an early lead before Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes completed the comeback for the Gunners. Zinchenko went running toward the corner flag to celebrate with Magalhaes.

However, as he was not a part of the squad, the player was theoretically a pitch-invader. He received a letter of warning from the FA, asking him to keep his enthusiasm in check.

The aforementioned report says Zinchenko has replied to the letter by agreeing to abide by the warning. He is yet to breach that code of conduct again.

Since his summer move from Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko has established himself as a crucial player for Arsenal. He has made 13 appearances for Mikel Arteta's team that are leading the race for the Premier League title at the moment. The Gunners currently have 44 points on the board after 17 games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the upcoming clash against Tottenham

Arsenal are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next. Ahead of the much-anticipated north London derby, Mikel Arteta told the media (via the Gunners' official website):

"I just love it - that’s the reason why we’re here, to play these kinds of games. It’s one of the biggest games of the season for us. We know how much it means for us right now and how much it means to our people as well. We have to focus on playing well and doing what we have to do to win the game."

Speaking about his expectations of Antonio Conte's Tottenham, Arteta said:

"I don’t know. Sometimes they approach games in different ways. Sometimes they are very aggressive from the beginning and sometimes they allow you to make the game and they have a lot of tools to use to cause you problems. Let’s see how the game develops. We’ll prepare for any occasion in the best possible way and then it will be left to the players to do what they have to do on the pitch."

