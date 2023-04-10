Arsenal star reduced to tears after being nutmegged by Trent Alexander-Arnold in lead up to Liverpool's equalizer, pictures go viral on social media

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears after being nutmegged by Trent Alexander-Arnold leading up to Liverpool's equalizer. Roberto Firmino made it 2-2 in the 87th minute.

Zinchenko was taken off shortly afterward. The Ukrainian could be seen in tears as he sat down on the bench.

𝒌 @karlaslfc Trent did this to Zinchenko, HES STILL HIM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Trent did this to Zinchenko, HES STILL HIM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/s1AI2f22t0

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ Trent Alexander Arnold with a nasty nutmeg on Zinchenko Trent Alexander Arnold with a nasty nutmeg on Zinchenko 😭😭😭 https://t.co/cU9uGDtOJ6

First-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners a 2-0 lead before Mohamed Salah scored in the 42nd minute.

While the Egyptian missed a penalty at the start of the second half, Firmino managed to bring the game to level terms.

Arsenal have a six-point lead over Manchester City atop the table after the draw. They have 73 points from 30 matches. The Gunners have played one game more than the Cityzens.

Liverpool are eighth, with 44 points from their 29 Premier League matches so far this campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his emotions during the Liverpool clash

The clash between Arsenal and Liverpool was a pulsating affair and an emotional rollercoaster for everyone.

Mikel Arteta spoke about his feelings during the match. The Gunners' manager told the media following the game (via the Gunners' website):

"Wow, super intense match. We started the game exceptionally well, dominated it, and took the game where we wanted. Scored the first one, and continued to play the way we wanted. We scored the second one and that was a moment to kill the game. And yet, before halftime, we gave them hope."

He added:

"We conceded the goal and they generated some belief in this special atmosphere and stadium. And the second half was a very different story. Not the way we started - I think we started really well in the first few minutes - but then we didn't continue to play."

Arteta further said:

"We gave every single ball away, especially in very dangerous areas when you allow open spaces in big transition moments against the best team in the world doing that. And when that happens, it's chaos. It's a lot of balls in your box, it's difficult to get out of those situations and then you have to suffer."

The Gunners will next play West Ham United on April 16 in a Premier League away clash.

