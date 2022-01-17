Arsenal star rejects offer worth €8 million per season to join Premier League club - Reports

There is considerable speculation around the future of Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette. The last few weeks have been filled with rumors linking the Frenchman with a switch to Newcastle United. However, recent developments have poured cold water on the possibility of such a transfer taking place this winter.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sportwitness, Alexandre Lacazette has turned down Newcastle's approach to lure him to St. James' Park in January. The Magpies are said to have reached out to the player recently to discuss a potential transfer but are left disappointed with the outcome.

As per the story, the Premier League outfit offered the Frenchman a three-and-a-half-year contract that would see him pocket €8 million per season.

As per the same source, the attacker turned down Newcastle's offer because of their current position in the Premier League table. The Magpies are currently fighting against relegation in the English top flight, with dim hopes of making a breakthrough.

As it stands, they occupy 19th position in the table with 12 points from 20 games. So far, Eddie Howe's men have claimed just one victory in the division, recording nine draws and 10 defeats.

Alexandre Lacazette is already in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, meaning he'll become a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new deal.

So far this season, the Frenchman has made 20 appearances for the Gunners, recording five goals and four assists to his name. It remains to be seen what the attacker's next move will be in the coming weeks or months.

Arsenal progressing in the fight for Champions League return

The Gunners have put their slow start to the season behind them and stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. Mikel Arteta's men have won four of their last five games in the Premier League and were unlucky to lose to Manchester City 2-1 last time out.

As it stands, Arsenal occupy fifth position in the table with 35 points in 20 games. So far, they've recorded 20 victories, two draws and seven defeats in the English top flight. If they maintain their fine form in the coming weeks, nothing will stop them from securing their participation in the Champions League next season.

