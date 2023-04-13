Arsenal star not spotted in training as Premier League clash against West Ham edges closer

Arsenal center-back William Saliba is likely to miss the Gunners' Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16. The France international wasn't spotted in team training today, however, Mikel Arteta and Co. will be boosted by the return of Eddie Nketiah.

Saliba has been an integral part of the Gunners' backline this season, forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defense.

He has made 33 appearances this season across all competitions, scoring three goals.

Since returning from loan at Marseille at the start of the season, he has aided Arsenal in being on track to win their first Premier League title in 19 years. They are currently leading the table with 73 points, six ahead of Manchester City.

William Saliba hasn't featured for Arsenal for a month now after sustaining a back injury on March 16. This occurred during their shock Europa League elimination against Sporting Lisbon, where they lost 3-5 on penalties. He hasn't returned to full fitness yet.

Rob Holding will most likely have to deputize in his place on Sunday. The Englishman has started in Saliba's place since his injury and has done a decent job, despite struggling during the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

With Premier League fixtures against Southampton and Manchester City coming up, Mikel Arteta will be hoping Saliba returns to full fitness soon.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is determined to keep focus for remainder of the season

England international Bukayo Saka wants his side to remain focused and consistent for the rest of the season.

Arsenal are no longer considered to be title favorites after dropping two points over the weekend. Should Manchester City win all their remaining nine games, they will be declared champions.

Saka said (via METRO):

"As players, we really want to do this. We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game. If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused."

He added:

"It’s a long season and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that’s what we’ll try to do. I wouldn’t say [the Man City game] is the final, but maybe the semi-final because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close so it’ll be a massive game."

Arsenal take on Manchester City on April 26 at the Etihad Stadium in a potentially title-deciding fixture.

