Arsenal star who did not start opening Premier League game scores twice as Gunners seal 3-0 win in behind closed doors friendly

Arsenal won a behind-closed-doors friendly against Luton Town on Thursday (August 17) with Leandro Trossard bagging a brace.

The Gunners aren't in action until Monday while Luton's fixture this weekend was postponed due to the revamp of Kenilworth Road. So the two London clubs squared off in a friendly to keep players' fitness in check.

It was Arsenal who romped to victory courtesy of Trossard's double. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka also netted for Mikel Arteta's side who handed a start to new goalkeeper David Raya, per Metro.

There was more good news for Gunners fans as Oleksandr Zinchenko also featured in the game at London Colney. The Ukrainian was absent from his side's Community Shield victory over Manchester City and the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in their season opener.

Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Monday (August 21) and they will be looking to keep up their winning start to the campaign. Trossard may be pushing for a start after his double against Luton.

The Belgian had to wait until the 74th minute to be introduced against Forest last weekend. Meanwhile, Raya's arrival adds fresh competition for the goalkeeper's jersey at the Emirates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the competition between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale

David Raya has arrived on loan.

Raya, 27, has joined the Gunners from Brentford on loan with the option to buy for £27 million. Arsenal side have paid a £3 million loan fee which would take the deal up to £30 million should the Spanish goalkeeper permanently join the club.

Arteta was asked about Raya's arrival and what it could mean to Aaron Ramsdale's role as No.1. He responded (via the aforementioned source):

"When we had different goalkeepers there were questions as well. To have two excellent goalkeepers is great – there’s nothing wrong with it."

The Spaniard continued by explaining how there is strength in depth in several positions within his squad:

"We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas and Declan and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem."

Raya was in fine form last season, keeping eight clean sheets in 25 games across competitions for Brentford. But many were somewhat surprised when the Gunners decided to target the Spanish shot-stopper given Ramsdale's impressive 2022-23 campaign.

Ramsdale, 25, kept 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He played a key role in the north Londoners' title challenge.