Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu's Instagram update provides important selection hint ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has dropped a major selection hint ahead of his team's much-anticipated Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 6).

Tomiyasu, 24, picked up a hamstring injury in the Gunners' 1-0 UEFA Europa League win over FC Zurich on Thursday. After replacing Ben White in the 73rd minute, he was substituted off late on.

However, Tomiyasu is believed to be close to a return to action ahead of his team's showdown against Chelsea. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of himself in Arsenal's away kit.

Celebrating his 24th birthday on Saturday, he wrote:

"Turned 24th birthday."

During a post-match interaction with BT Sport, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the Japanese's situation. He said (via football.london):

"We don't know. He has had a muscular issue and had to come off because we don't want to take any risks. But we will assess him in the next 48 hours and decide what is best to do next."

Tomiyasu, who arrived from Bologna for a fee in the region of £20 million last summer, has started eight games across competitions this season. He has deputised for injured left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in his last four Premier League appearances.

A traditional right-back adept at operating in multiple roles, Tomiyasu is said to be higher than Kieran Tierney in the pecking order at left-back.

However, with Zinchenko inching closer towards full fitness and Tierney impressing against Zurich, the Avispa Fukuoka academy graduate is not guaranteed to start against Chelsea.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of Chelsea-Arsenal showdown

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Gunners forward Paul Merson has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two London rivals. He wrote:

"If Arsenal win this game, they'd have to lose five football matches for Chelsea to catch them, and that's if Chelsea don't lose themselves. This is a big game for them, and they'll need to avoid defeat."

He added:

"Arsenal are flying in the Premier League at the moment, and they don't need the World Cup rest. They're on a roll, and they were outstanding against Forest. I think this match will end in a draw."

The Gunners have a slight upper hand over the west London outfit in their head-to-head record, registering four wins, three draws and three losses in their last ten league meetings.

