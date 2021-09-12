Arsenal star takes down Instagram post after relegation joke irks fans 

Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe quickly edited his Instagram post in which he joked that the Gunners were "staying up" after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against 20th placed Norwich City. The Ivorian attacker was one of Arsenal's better performers on the night, but his social media post was in bad taste and risked the wrath of fans across the world.

Pepe's caption read "we are staying up!! thank you Arsenal fans for all the support #comeonArsenal 🔴⚪️" and was swiftly edited after it received a lot of backlash on Instagram.

Arsenal finally got a win under their belt in the Premier League after overcoming Norwich at the Emirates Stadium, but Pepe's post turned out to be a major talking point in what was a happy day in the office otherwise.

The former Lille man was forced to edit his caption, which currently reads: "Thank you Arsenal fans for all the support #comeonArsenal 🔴⚪️."

Arsenal finally get off the mark in the Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Second Round

After three successive defeats to begin the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, Arsenal finally recorded points on the board with a 1-0 win against Norwich City. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the solitary goal of the game in the second half to lift the Gunners above the relegation zone, as Mikel Arteta and co breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Deadline day arrival Takehiro Tomiyasu made his first start for the club, while Aaron Ramsdale also made his Premier League debut for his new club in place of Bernd Leno.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that it was a tough game for his players emotionally after a dismal start to their league campaign.

What did Mikel Arteta make of #ARSNOR?



Our manager discusses...



▪️ @aaronramsdale98's performance

▪️ Tomiyasu's debut

▪️ The impact of our fans — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 11, 2021

"Emotionally it was a very tough game to play, after the three defeats, playing here in front of your crowd. It was a must-win game and I saw [us] straight away come out of the blocks really quickly, really aggressively, wanting to score and please everybody."

"We had a period after 20 or 25 minutes where we started to [look] a little bit shaky, trying to attack too quickly and giving the ball away. It was an open game. In the second half, we took control of the game again and we should have scored many more."

The Gunners face Burnley at Turf Moor next and will look to record another victory to climb up the Premier League standings.

Also Read

Also Read - Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Gunners Player Ratings after first win of the season | Premier League 2021-22

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Vishal Subramanian