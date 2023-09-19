Aaron Ramsdale’s stance on Arsenal departure emerges amid reported Chelsea interest

Aaron Ramsdale reportedly doesn't want to leave Arsenal despite recent interest from Chelsea.

According to 90min (h/t HITC), Chelsea are monitoring Ramdale's situation at the Emirates, where his starting berth is under threat. Mikel Arteta preferred to play David Raya in goal in his team's 1-0 league win against Everton on 17 September.

It was Raya's first appearance for the Gunners since his £3 million initial loan transfer from Brentford this summer. The 28-year-old had very little to do between the sticks but gained plaudits for his performance against the Toffees.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, was benched in the Premier League for the first time at Arsenal since March 2022. Reports have since linked him with a potential move away from the Emirates.

However, it is believed that the England international is not interested in leaving Arsenal. Instead, he wants to stay and fight for the No. 1 position between the sticks with Raya.

Ramsdale, 25, still has three years left on his contract with the north London giants. He is also in contention to be England's first-choice goalkeeper in the upcoming 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany.

So far, the Englishman has kept 30 clean sheets in 80 games across competitions since his move from Sheffield United in 2021.

Mikel Arteta tight-lipped on Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale's response to axing amid Chelsea links

Mikel Arteta did not divulge any information about Aaron Ramsdale's response to hearing David Raya will start against Everton.

Ramsdale is used to starting week in, week out for the Gunners and being rested for the odd cup game. But being dropped for the first time in the league after 18 months could have bothered the former Sheffield United man.

Asked about Ramsdale's response to seeing Raya start ahead of him, Arteta told reporters (h/t 90min):

"Honestly, I don’t want to talk about the response of every single player in the squad, whether they play or not. Sorry. Thank you."

Arteta's side have the option to make Raya's deal permanent for £27 million at the end of the season. The 28-year-old will also be aware he is one of the main candidates to make Spain's team for the upcoming Euros next year.