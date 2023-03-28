"He's crazy" - Arsenal star William Saliba names funniest player in the Gunners dressing room

Arsenal star William Saliba recently named Oleksandr Zinchenko as the funniest player in the team's dressing room. While Saliba noted that there are a few players who keep the mood light-hearted inside the changing room, his pick as the funniest was the Ukrainian midfielder.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer. Since his move, the Ukrainian has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side who are leading the race for the Premier League title at the moment.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Saliba said (via talkSPORT):

“[Rob] Holding is very funny, Ben White is funny as well. [But] Zinchenko is the best for me, the most funny. So funny, he’s crazy. We have a lot of different types of guys in the dressing room, it’s always good.”

Zinchenko has made 27 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Saliba, on the other hand, has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense. The Frenchman has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. He has helped the team keep 12 clean sheets in 29 appearances this term.

Arsenal star William Saliba said Rob Holding is in charge of music inside the dressing room

Rob Holding

Arsenal star William Saliba further added that fellow central defender Rob Holding is in charge of music inside the Gunners dressing room. Saliba, though, claimed that sometimes he doesn't like Holding's choices.

He went on to add that he might have to take matters into his own hand sooner rather than later.

“Holding, but sometimes I don’t like his music. But he always has the speaker, so we can do nothing. Sometimes he puts some good music on. Of course, one day I will take control.”

The Gunners, meanwhile, are currently leading the race for the Premier League title with 69 points on the board from 28 matches. They hold a massive eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City presently.

Arsenal will return to action on 1 April in a Premier League home clash against Leeds United. A 4-1 home win against Crystal Palace was their last win before the international break.

