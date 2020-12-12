Arsenal star Willian targeted by Real Betis – Reports

Real Betis are interested in Arsenal star Willian, according to reports. The Brazilian joined the Gunners this summer but has endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates.

Willian joined Arsenal as a free agent after his contract with Chelsea expired at the end of last season. The transfer was considered a coup for Mikel Arteta, and the 32-year-old’s winning pedigree was expected to usher in an era where silverware became a norm at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian enjoyed a tremendous debut for the Gunners, showing his class against Fulham.

However, that proved to be a false dawn. Willian has failed to match that performance since and has even dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal. The Brazilian has 14 appearances for the Gunners so far but is yet to find the back of the net, even though he has set up three goals. This has meant that Willian is no longer guaranteed a place in Arteta’s starting eleven.

Arsenal’s decision to sign the 32-year-old on a three year deal on a reported salary of £192,308 per week is already looking like money invested poorly, given his questionable run of form. And it now appears that the Brazilian could be set for a departure from the Emirates Stadium in January.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Leon Bailey could determine Willian’s future

Willian could already be on his way out of Arsenal.

Real Betis are looking for a winger and reportedly have their eyes set on Willian. The La Liga side are preparing for the retirement of their 39-year-old captain Joaquin, and manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that Willian could be an ideal replacement.

Joaquin has been an ever-present figure in the Real Betis team this season, starting in nine of the 11 La Liga games so far. The Spaniard recently became only the sixth player to make 600 appearances in the La Liga, proving how pivotal his presence has been for Betis over the years.

Willian could provide both guile and the experience to Betis, but pricing him away from Arsenal might not be easy.

Since the Brazilian is on a three-year contract, the Gunners could demand a substantial fee for his services. Willian’s hefty wages could also prove to be a deal-breaker for the La Liga side. Arteta rates the former Chelsea man highly, and he would ideally not want to see him leave.

However, the Gunners have recently scouted Bayern Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. If their pursuit of the Jamaican is successful, Arsenal could be willing to let Willian leave in the summer.